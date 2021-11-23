Bennington wins Class B state championship 42-14, Dylan Mostek breaks state record

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bennington wins its first state championship in Class B 42-14 against Aurora. It was a night Dylan Mostek will be able to enjoy the rest of his life running for 218 yards breaking the single-season state rushing record. He needed 137 yards to pass Calvin Strong at Omaha North who ran for 3,008 yards eight years ago.

Mostek finished this season with 3,090 yards after this huge night on the biggest stage in Nebraska high school football. His first big run was a 57-yard touchdown on a fourth and one before his second which was an 89-yard touchdown. That was the one that broke Strong’s record. He scored three touchdowns in the first half in front of 4,600 fans at Memorial Stadium.

The Badgers now have a second state title to go with the Class C-1 hardware in 1989. After the game, Mostek gave credit to the offensive line calling it the best in the state.

The Class A state title is Tuesday night with Westside playing Gretna.

