Axne announces $500K DOJ grant for central Iowa law enforcement agencies

Sept. 2, 2021 photo of Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.
Sept. 2, 2021 photo of Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORWALK, Iowa (WOWT) - On Tuesday, Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne said the Norwalk Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office will receive $500,000 in grants to allow them to hire additional law enforcement professionals.

It is reported that the Norwalk Police Department will receive $375,000 and the Union County Sheriff’s Office will receive $125,000 in grants provided for the COPS Hiring Program by the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

“I’m proud to have the backs of the Iowans who work every single day to keep our local communities safe,” said Axne. “These grants will support our local law enforcement agencies and make sure they have the personnel they need to operate effectively. These grants come at an especially critical time as law enforcement agencies prepare for a new year while continuing to help their communities through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Both the Norwalk Police Chief Greg Staples and Union County Sheriff Mark Shepherd are in full support of the new grants:

“We are excited and thankful to the Department of Justice for considering our application and awarding our police department. This grant will fund the hiring of additional officers in Norwalk, allowing our department to grow, along with the growing population in Norwalk. We appreciate the endorsement of our application by Representative Axne whose enthusiastic support helped to legitimize the request.”

Norwalk Police Chief Greg Staples

“It is going to be great to add a deputy. This funding was sorely needed in Union County. It is going to help us with our investigations, and it will help us put more feet on the streets and increase our visibility in the community. The COPS grant is like the granddaddy of grants, and it is going to be a huge benefit to Union County taxpayers.”

Union County Sheriff Mark Shepherd

The Department of Justice announced funding awards to 183 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 1,066 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.

