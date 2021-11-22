Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Typically, by this time of year, we’ve experienced our first measurable snowfall in Omaha. “Measurable” means more than a trace… In the case of snow, at least 0.1″. The flurries we experienced on the 12th do not count.

We do have a bit of a recency bias (I know I do!) because the past three Octobers all brought us snow: 2018, 2019, and 2020.

First measurable snowfall of each season the past 10 years (WOWT)

However, before 2018, you’d have to go back to 2009 to see measurable snowfall during the month of October at Omaha Eppley Airfield.

The earliest in the season Omaha has ever seen snow you could measure was on September 29th in 1985 with three-tenths of an inch of accumulation.

The latest? Omaha has never made it through the entire month of December without measuring snow. In 2006, the first measurable snow of the season didn’t fall until New Year’s Eve.

Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha (WOWT)

On “average”, Omaha Eppley Airfield picks up its first measurable snowfall of the season in mid-November. This is the case not only with our 30-year climate normals, but also if we average all of the seasons dating back to when records were first kept (the late 1800s).

Our extended precipitation outlooks continue to trend drier than average… So we'll keep waiting for our first snow as we inch toward the Thanksgiving holiday.

