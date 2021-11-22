Sarpy County votes on new redistricting map

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s about to be a shuffle of boundaries for Sarpy County commissioners.

The redistricting is required by law to follow population changes recorded in the 2020 census. Sarpy County is governed by a five-person board and based on the new census data, each commissioner will represent approximately 38,000 residents.

There is a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Sarpy County's current map 2021 (PHOTO: Sarpy County Board)

