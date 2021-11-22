Advertisement

Sarpy County votes on new redistricting map

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s about to be a shuffle of boundaries for Sarpy County commissioners.

The redistricting is required by law to follow population changes recorded in the 2020 census. Sarpy County is governed by a five-person board and based on the new census data, each commissioner will represent approximately 38,000 residents.

RELATED: Proposal for New District Boundaries for Sarpy County Commissioner Districts

There is a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Sarpy County's current map 2021
Sarpy County's current map 2021(PHOTO: Sarpy County Board)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday

Latest News

Nebraska health, hospital directors discuss COVID-19 impacts ahead of holiday season
Online threat at Millard school ends in arrest
Satellite/Radar Monday afternoon
6 First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Travel
One killed, one wounded in DJ's Dugout shooting
Omaha Police looking for information about DJs Dugout shooting