Sarpy County votes on new redistricting map
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s about to be a shuffle of boundaries for Sarpy County commissioners.
The redistricting is required by law to follow population changes recorded in the 2020 census. Sarpy County is governed by a five-person board and based on the new census data, each commissioner will represent approximately 38,000 residents.
There is a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.
