Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.(PHOTO: Sarpy County Sheriff's Office)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported the same missing teen Monday afternoon who was reported missing earlier this month.

Officials say Leah Blackbird was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve top, black leggings, and a black Jordan backpack.

She is described as 5′4 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say to call Sarpy County Dispatch Center at 402-593-4111 to give any information.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

