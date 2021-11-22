Sarpy County Sheriff’s report missing 13-year-old for second time

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reported the same missing teen Monday afternoon who was reported missing earlier this month.

Officials say Leah Blackbird was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve top, black leggings, and a black Jordan backpack.

She is described as 5′4 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say to call Sarpy County Dispatch Center at 402-593-4111 to give any information.

