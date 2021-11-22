Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Up & down temps this week leading up to Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly air in the 20s and 30s will stick with us for a while this morning but we should be able to warm up a bit today through the high clouds. Expect highs in the upper 40s in the metro but those numbers will be colder east and warmer west all day.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Monday 3PM (WOWT)

While the winds should be rather light today, they are forecast to pick up Tuesday out of the south. They’ll easily gust to 35 mph helping to warm us into the lower 60s! A few gusts to 40 mph are possible on the Nebraska side too.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Winds will flip to the northwest in Wednesday and gust to 35 mph once again. That should send our temps falling in the afternoon from a high in the lower 50s around noon. That ushers in the colder air that will be with us for Thanksgiving. Overall though, no travels headaches are in the forecast for our area over the entire holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

