Advertisement

Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

(AP News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - Three people have died in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.

The Star-Herald reports the pilot and two passengers died Sunday when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska. The Dawes County Attorney’s Office says witnesses called police saying they saw a fireball or explosion near Chadron.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. A spokesman says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.

County officials have not released the names of the three who died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday

Latest News

Nebraska women featured in inspirational book
Nebraska women featured in Collective Wisdom
Nebraska women featured in new book
Earliest, latest, and average first measurable snowfall in Omaha
Waiting for Omaha’s first measurable snowfall of the season
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he was misled about UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's plan to...
Nebraska governor deals ‘no faith’ blow to university officials’ strategy to address racism