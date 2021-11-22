Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - Three people have died in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.
The Star-Herald reports the pilot and two passengers died Sunday when the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska. The Dawes County Attorney’s Office says witnesses called police saying they saw a fireball or explosion near Chadron.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. A spokesman says the six-passenger plane took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.
County officials have not released the names of the three who died.
