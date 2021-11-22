Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Election Commission on Monday verified that an official petition was circulating to recall a Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board member.

According to a news release from the county office, the recall petitions were provided on Friday, giving the petitioner, Loan Eby, a month to collect the 7,229 registered voters’ signatures required to trigger a recall election.

“The Sarpy County Election Commission is working closely with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Secretary of State to ensure all actions fall within the bounds of state election law,” the release states.

