Petition circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista school board member

An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista...
An official petition obtained Nov. 19, 2021, is circulating to recall Papillion-La Vista Community Schools Board Member Valerie Fisher.(Papillion-La Vista Community Schools)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Election Commission on Monday verified that an official petition was circulating to recall a Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board member.

According to a news release from the county office, the recall petitions were provided on Friday, giving the petitioner, Loan Eby, a month to collect the 7,229 registered voters’ signatures required to trigger a recall election.

“The Sarpy County Election Commission is working closely with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Secretary of State to ensure all actions fall within the bounds of state election law,” the release states.

