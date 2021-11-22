Online threat at Millard school ends in arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement moved quickly Monday morning to make an arrest in an online school threat.

It’s an investigation that involved both the Omaha Police and the FBI. 6 News received a tip of the school shooting threat and confirmed the details with a spokesperson with Millard Public Schools.

The school’s principal said law enforcement was able to trace the message back to the sender and that person is part of the Russell community.

Police made the arrest today and the principal said police determined there was no actual concern for safety at the school.

Dear Russell Parents and Guardians, I am writing to let you know we have resolved the issue I emailed you about earlier. I am very grateful for the hard work and commitment of the Omaha Police and the FBI. Together, they traced the message back to the sender. The person is a part of the Russell community. The police have made an arrest. Additionally, we will address the matter through our student code of conduct. Most importantly, police have determined there is no actual concern for safety at school. School is a safe place to be, and we are looking forward to two days of learning before Thanksgiving break. I want to reiterate how seriously we take social media posts against school and how we partner with law enforcement. We will always investigate and there will always be consequences.

