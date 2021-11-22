Advertisement

Omahan struck in traffic after KC Chiefs game

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 49-year-old man from Omaha, was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck while crossing a road on the Truman Sports Complex property in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Chiefs game.

Police said the man was struck by a Chrysler Sedan Sunday afternoon, about 25 minutes after the start of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The driver stopped at the scene.

Last month, 66-year-old Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas, was killed when he was struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium.

His death prompted a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group to renew calls to make the area safer.

