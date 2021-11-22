Omaha Public Schools want to hear community feedback for elementary math materials

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Thanksgiving break all week for Omaha Public Schools students but that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to do.

Monday is the first of a series of OPS sessions to get community feedback on the elementary math materials under review for purchase. The sessions are at the Teacher Administrative Center on Cuming Street.

Monday’s meeting will be from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and there’s another session on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

We want to hear from you! Omaha Public Schools is hosting a community review of elementary mathematics materials. Learn more by visiting our website: https://t.co/2CubSgdaA7 pic.twitter.com/5Uf1qzBZsS — Omaha Public Schools (@OmahaPubSchool) November 18, 2021

