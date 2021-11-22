Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools want to hear community feedback for elementary math materials

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Thanksgiving break all week for Omaha Public Schools students but that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to do.

Monday is the first of a series of OPS sessions to get community feedback on the elementary math materials under review for purchase. The sessions are at the Teacher Administrative Center on Cuming Street.

Monday’s meeting will be from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and there’s another session on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
Iowa man sentenced to over 10 years for gun and drug charges
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to pass as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn...
Another Huskers single digit loss, 35-28 at Wisconsin after controversial call

Latest News

Kellogg’s union resume negotiations with striking workers
Omaha Police look for shooting suspect
Valley family partners with Team Jack, wrestling for childhood brain cancer research
Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming back up to start the week