Omaha Police looking for information about DJs Dugout shooting

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Monday that a big reward is available for tips leading to an arrest after a weekend shooting left one man dead and another in the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened late Saturday night outside DJs Dugout near 114th Street and West Dodge Road. Sunday morning, evidence markers still covered the parking lot.

Police said one man showed up at a hospital ER but died from his wounds. He was identified as Demetrius Johnson. Another man arrived a few minutes later at a different hospital with an injury to his right foot, but is expected to be OK, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online or via the P3 Tips app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

