Omaha Police arrest woman accused of cutting husband

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman sits in jail charged with cutting her husband while he was holding their child.

Just after 2 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex in northwest Omaha. A man says the incident happened at the Westbrook Tower near 20th and Douglas downtown.

He says he was holding the couple’s seven-month-old child when was cut in his arm. The child was not injured.

Police located the suspect, Love Jones, 23, at the hospital. She had a cut to her hand and she was booked into jail for second-degree felony domestic violence assault and felony child abuse.

