Nebraska women featured in inspirational book

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Nebraska women are among more than 100 featured in the inspirational book Collective Wisdom by New York Times’ bestselling author Grace Bonney.

Bonney has never been to Nebraska, but when searching for subjects to share, she reached out to Hunt, who she has known for some time.

The Nebraska-related chapter focuses on state senator Megan Hunt, 35, and her mentor, fellow senator Patty Pansing Brooks, 63. According to the author’s website, the book features “lessons, inspiration, and advice from women over 50.”

“I reached out to see if there was anyone in her life that kind of summed up the type of relationship I was looking to celebrate in this book,” Bonney said by Zoom from her home in New York’s Hudson Valley. “She said ‘absolutely, I have a relationship with a fellow woman in government who would be perfect for this.’ I had no idea I would stumble on a relationship that would be so meaningful like theirs.”

More than 100 women, most over the age of 50, are connected in the 399 pages. Their backgrounds vary greatly, and they come from across the United States. In the story of the two Nebraska lawmakers, Bonney was drawn to their relationship inspiring one another.

“II think the kind of myth I wanted to dispel is that in those types of relationships, the only benefit is for the younger person, that they are going to benefit from the wisdom experience of an older person, which is absolutely true,” Bonney said. “But there is wisdom, experience and newness in a fresh perspective that a younger person has to offer.”

Hunt said she is honored to be included in the book featuring inspiring stories from such unique origins.

“Senator Pansing Brooks and I come from a very specific sphere of experience as white women for the Midwest who are elected,” Hunt said. “But in the book there are so many people from different backgrounds, and all of them have something very unique to teach us.”

According to Bonney’s website, “Collective Wisdom celebrates the stories of those who have been there and know the road—from an Olympic athlete and a NASA team member to award-winning artists, activists, writers, and filmmakers, from women in their fifties to centenarians.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.