Nebraska health, hospital directors discuss COVID-19 impacts ahead of holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we inch closer to a busy travel and holiday season, health experts from across the state of Nebraska met Monday to discuss the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on our local hospitals and health systems.

“After some initial improvement in our Delta surge, cases have been increasing again since late October,” says Dr. Matt Donahue, the Acting Epidemiologist for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The virtual discussion, which included more than a dozen hospital and health directors from urban and rural Nebraska communities, showed that even though the state has improved in some areas, such as high vaccination rates for elderly citizens, there’s still much to be done.

“Metro area hospitals remains very full, our capacity is almost at the top and absolutely our medical providers, nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, CNAs, [you] name it, are all experiencing not just having to work more shifts and longer shifts, they’re also having to take on more patients than we would expect them to do normally,” says Lindsay Huse, the Douglas County Health Director.

Statewide, we have half the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients compared to a year ago, during one of our largest peaks. But even still, our hospitals are reaching capacity.

“That’s because hospitals are taking care of patients with diseases other than COVID-19, the normal things, but that extra COVID-19 burden is filling them up to the point where ICU availability is as low as it’s better been,” Dr. Donahue says.

“We have people waiting in emergency rooms because there are is no bed available for them,” says Shannon Vanderheiden with the West Central District Health Department, located in North Platte.

Nebraska hospitals are also struggling to move patients who need immediate care to other in-state facilities.

“Our hospitals here in Lincoln are very full and have been having great difficulty accepting any transfer from across the state,” says Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez.

“And just a reminder, that’s not just COVID individuals needing the higher level of care,” she adds. “It’s those that are experiencing trauma or other life-threatening conditions.”

Nebraska isn’t yet seeing a surge in flu patients, but health experts warn it may be on the horizon.

“As people get ready to gather for the holidays and we see our neighbors surrounding us, those states starting to see the spike in flu, that it will be just a matter of time before it hits Nebraska because it takes two weeks to get protection from your flu shot, I would encourage all Nebraskans to make sure they go out and get that shot as soon as possible,” says Amanda Jeffres, with the Loup Basin Public Health Department in Burwell, which serves several central Nebraska counties.

The over-arching theme of Monday’s meeting remains steady: COVID-19 vaccinations help.

“Vaccinations are going to really, really help us to preserve and get back our capacity to take care of anybody who needs care,” Dr. Huse says.

“The only reason we could have more community transmission but fewer active hospitalizations now than we did a year ago is because of vaccine,” Dr. Donahue says. “COVID-19 is still with us, but vaccines are the way out. they’re the sharpest tool we have, they’re the way back to normal. Getting that primary series is the best way to protect ourselves and communities and getting a booster will enhance that protection even further.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.