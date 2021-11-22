Nebraska Corrections report inmate’s death

MCCOOK, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the death of a 35-year-old man on Monday.

Officials say Charles Spray died on Sunday at the McCook Community Hospital and the cause of death is currently unknown. Spray was serving a four to six year sentence at Work Ethic Camp for a strangulation charge out of Dodge County.

It’s reported he started his sentence on Feb. 24, 2021, and there will be an investigation by a grand jury.

