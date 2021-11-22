Advertisement

Nebraska Corrections report inmate’s death

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOOK, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the death of a 35-year-old man on Monday.

Officials say Charles Spray died on Sunday at the McCook Community Hospital and the cause of death is currently unknown. Spray was serving a four to six year sentence at Work Ethic Camp for a strangulation charge out of Dodge County.

It’s reported he started his sentence on Feb. 24, 2021, and there will be an investigation by a grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
Huskers Head Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez will not...
Huskers update: Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday

Latest News

Omaha Police arrest woman accused of cutting husband
Near record Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Tuesday ahead of a cool down heading into Thanksgiving
Omaha Police arrest woman in overnight cutting
Omaha Police arrest woman in overnight cutting
Ricketts takes aim at UNL plan for racial equity
Ricketts takes aim at UNL plan for racial equity
Emily's Monday evening forecast