Lincoln police investigate vandalism reports associated with Tik Tok trend

Lincoln Police said they're aware of a Tik Tok trend involving kicking in doors while recording.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are looking into four separate vandalism reports they believe are associated with a Tik Tok trend.

Officer Erin Spilker said the reports came in Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. She said officers were called to four separate homes. At each, the victims reported a group of people kicked in their doors and fled the area in a dark colored sedan.

The homes were all located in Southeast Lincoln, in neighborhoods near 84th and A, 56th and Normal and 70th and Van Dorn.

Spilker said officers are aware of a Tik Tok trend that encourages people to make videos of themselves kicking in doors to homes.

“This is a frightening trend that causes great alarm and fear to those being targeted,” Spilker said. “We encourage parents to discuss this trend with their children and dangers associated.”

Spilker said officers processed the scenes for evidence, canvassed the area and are analyzing video. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

