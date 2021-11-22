Kellogg’s union resume negotiations with striking workers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a new round of labor talks between a food maker and its workers, the union representing Kellogg’s employees and the company are returning to negotiations.

Employees in Omaha and at three other Kellogg plants have been on strike since Oct. 5.

Earlier this month, the company filed a lawsuit against the local union, complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its plant and intimidating replacement workers.

