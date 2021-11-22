Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Friday’s game against Iowa.
Coach Frost said he would encourage Martinez to walk with the senior players for the game, saying he needs to be honored alongside his teammates.
The Huskers could play Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg as QB, Frost said.
Running Back Rahmir Johnson also most likely will not be playing in Friday’s game, he said.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.