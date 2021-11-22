Advertisement

Huskers update: Martinez won’t play in Iowa game Friday

By Gina Dvorak and Joe Nugent
Nov. 22, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Football Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Quarterback Adrian Martinez won’t play in Friday’s game against Iowa.

Coach Frost said he would encourage Martinez to walk with the senior players for the game, saying he needs to be honored alongside his teammates.

The Huskers could play Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg as QB, Frost said.

Running Back Rahmir Johnson also most likely will not be playing in Friday’s game, he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

