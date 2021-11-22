First National Bank of Omaha to acquire Western States Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First National Bank of Omaha is getting bigger. It announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Western States BanCorporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary Western States Bank which is headquartered in Laramie, Wyoming.

Western States operates 10 branches in northeastern Colorado, western Nebraska, and southeastern Wyoming. It reported having $542 million in total assets, $486 million in deposits, and nearly 100 employees.

First National Bank of Omaha expects to close the deal during the first quarter of 2022 pending regulatory approvals and approval of Western States shareholders among other things.

Western States says once the conversion is complete, all Western States locations will operate as FNBO.

