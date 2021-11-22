Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer Tuesday ahead of a cool down heading into Thanksgiving

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ups and downs continue with on and off gusty winds leading up to Thanksgiving. A warm front pushes through Monday evening and gusty S winds behind it will warm us up to the 60s on Tuesday! Gusts reach as high as the 30s with near record highs possible.

Winds shift from the N on Wednesday and pull in a chill. Highs fall about 10 degrees into the low 50s, not bad for this time of the year, and we’ll continue to cool into Thanksgiving with a high of only 36 for Thursday in the metro. This comes with lighter winds and more sunshine!

Other than gusty winds and temperature fluctuations, the forecast is relatively quiet leading up to Thanksgiving. That is great news for travel plans locally or any plans to fly out of the area ahead of the holiday.

Beyond Thursday we’ll warm into the 50s for the weekend with showers possible on Saturday... Models are hinting at a very mild start to December with highs staying in the mid-upper 50s... we may even see a few low 60s. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

