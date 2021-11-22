6 First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those staying here in the Heartland, the weather looks very dry and quiet through Thanksgiving week. We’ll just have to deal with some fluctuations in temperatures and periodic wind gusts.

For anyone traveling – you should be able to get where you need to go this week! While there will be weather systems with rain and snow, nothing is looking all too heavy or impactful.

MONDAY TRAVEL

A pair of cold fronts continue to push off the east coast Monday afternoon, taking rainfall along with it. Some lake effect snow remains possible up near Toronto and Buffalo Monday night through Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY TRAVEL

A cold front will bring rain and snow to the Pacific northwest and the northern Rockies before moving into the northern Plains and the Denver area by early Wednesday morning. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week in Omaha, with gusty winds in the Heartland.

WEDNESDAY TRAVEL

The cold front will push through our region Wednesday, but won’t carry much moisture with it (meaning no precipitation for us). Snow remains possible in the Rockies early Wednesday with rain developing late Wednesday from Chicago down to Dallas.

THANKSGIVING DAY TRAVEL

Cold air fills in behind the front for us on Thursday, making for the chilliest day of the week locally. Meanwhile, the aforementioned frontal system will continue to track eastward, taking the rain along with it. A rainy Thanksgiving is possible in the Great Lakes region and the Ohio Valley, stretching down to southeast Texas.

FRIDAY TRAVEL

Rain will continue to push east, into the Mid-Atlantic states and through New England heading into Black Friday. Snow is possible in higher elevations throughout the northeast. The middle of the country looks very quiet!

