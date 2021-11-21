Valley family partners with Team Jack, wrestling for childhood brain cancer research

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Valley, Nebraska family has partnered with the Omaha Metro Area Wrestling Association and the Team Jack Foundation to continue their mission of raising awareness and funds for childhood brain cancer research.

Kieran Akerson has been wrestling since he was five years old but last season, something was off.

“Last season he kept getting stingers in his arm, like a wrestling injury, and so we ended up getting an MRI in his neck and found a brain tumor in December,” says Marie Akerson, Kieran’s mother.

“I was just shocked,” Kieran says. “When they told me, I kind of just broke down in tears.”

Kieran had surgery to remove the tumor in January but still has some residual tumor left, meaning he continues to see doctors and receive scans every few months.

“Once we kinda started going through that journey, we found out about how small the funding is for pediatric brain cancer,” Marie tells 6 News. “4% of federal funding goes to all pediatric cancers and only a small percentage of that goes to brain cancers.”

Marie came across a Team Jack support group, where she learned more about the foundation and its goals.

“We just decided we wanted to do more, wrestling is really important to our family, so we decided doing a wrestling tournament [to] help raise money, donate it all to Team Jack and that’s kind of how this tournament all came about.”

Sunday morning, more than 300 youth wrestlers took the mats inside the Sapp Field House on UNO’s campus for Kieran’s first annual Takedown the Tumor Nationals wrestling tournament.

Some of those wrestlers raised funds themselves, prior to the tournament. The goal was to raise $40,000 and at last check, they were at $60,000.

“I didn’t expect there to be much people here but then I saw everyone supporting and it’s just a crazy experience,” Kieran tells 6 News.

“All the money stays locally here, it’s basically for treatment and options for kids like Kieran to not have to travel for good healthcare,” Marie says.

That money will go to Team Jack’s Power5 Brain Tumor Initiative, which funds the Pediatric Brain Tumor Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children’s Hospital. The initiative supports research and education.

“The support from the wrestling community has been huge since he was diagnosed, we’ve had an outpouring of love and support, it’s amazing we had this great of a turnout, especially during COVID times and it’s early in the season and we’re just so happy for all the support and such a good turnout today,” Marie adds.

The Akerson family says they hope to continue this new tradition and are excited to watch it continue to grow year to year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.