VA expands Covid vaccines to spouses, caregivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded the list of those eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots at their clinics.

Initially, the VA limited vaccinations to veterans and caregivers who met certain criteria. But VA officials in Omaha told 6News the program has been expanded to include all caregivers, spouses and surviving spouses of veterans. Recipients of CHAMPVA benefits are also eligible to receive the free vaccinations.

Many locations offer walk-in vaccinations, but the VA in Omaha recommends calling to verify the times. You may also set up an appointment virtually or by phone at the Omaha clinic at 402-346-8800. The number to schedule an appointment at the VA clinic in Lincoln is 402-489-3802.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.