Advertisement

VA expands Covid vaccines to spouses, caregivers

(WOWT)
By Brent Weber
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Department of Veterans Affairs has expanded the list of those eligible to receive Covid-19 vaccinations and booster shots at their clinics.

Initially, the VA limited vaccinations to veterans and caregivers who met certain criteria. But VA officials in Omaha told 6News the program has been expanded to include all caregivers, spouses and surviving spouses of veterans. Recipients of CHAMPVA benefits are also eligible to receive the free vaccinations.

Many locations offer walk-in vaccinations, but the VA in Omaha recommends calling to verify the times. You may also set up an appointment virtually or by phone at the Omaha clinic at 402-346-8800. The number to schedule an appointment at the VA clinic in Lincoln is 402-489-3802.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Iowa man sentenced to over 10 years for gun and drug charges
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
Prosecutors said Friday that four Iowans have pleaded guilty in a small business loan fraud...
Four Iowans plead guilty in small business loan fraud scheme
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to pass as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn...
Another Huskers single digit loss, 35-28 at Wisconsin after controversial call

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cooler and breezy Sunday
Sunday, November 21st
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Blind skateboarder Nick Mullins
Blind skateboarder inspires visually impaired teens
Omaha metro parents rush to get kids fully vaccinated by Christmas