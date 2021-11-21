Advertisement

Report: Multiple people injured after driver plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Waukesha.

According to WBAY’S affiliate WISN, a witness tells them she saw a driver in an SUV “barreling down the street” into people who were marching in the city’s Christmas parade.

The witness also told WISN she saw at least four injured people not moving on the ground, and saw at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, adding the driver kept going and did not stop.

Another witness tells WISN the SUV was estimated to be traveling about 40 mph when it hit the crowd of people.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
Iowa man sentenced to over 10 years for gun and drug charges
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to pass as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn...
Another Huskers single digit loss, 35-28 at Wisconsin after controversial call

Latest News

Omaha Police look for shooting suspect
Valley family partners with Team Jack, wrestling for childhood brain cancer research
FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
Omaha's Monday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming back up to start the week