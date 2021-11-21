Advertisement

Omaha Police reports one dead, one injured in shooting at sports bar

(PHOTO: John Gutowski WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Nov. 21, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing homicide investigation of a shooting at a sports bar Saturday night.

Police were notified of a 20-year-old victim at Methodist Hospital for a walk-in shooting who was later pronounced dead from his injuries. The 20-year-old was identified as Demetrius Johnson.

Officers went to DJ’s Dugout near North 114th St. for a report of shots fired at 11:27 p.m. A second victim arrived at Nebraska Medicine Center with a non-life-threatening injury to his right foot, according to the release.

They say there isn’t information about a suspect at this time.

Omaha Crime Stoppers advises people with any information that can call anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

