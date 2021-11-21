Advertisement

Omaha Police report two separate cuttings

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police report two cuttings, one from overnight and one from Saturday evening that happened over the weekend.

Officers say in the overnight cutting, Bryan Horton, 50, was booked into Douglas County for disorderly conduct after arriving in the Benson area near 62nd and Maple St. for a disturbance. It’s reported a 26-year-old man was cut after an altercation with Horton and they believe the injuries are minor.

According to the release, the 26-year-old wouldn’t provide any information about the cutting or altercation and both men were uncooperative when police were at the scene.

Police are in an ongoing investigation for another cutting Saturday evening when they found a 50-year-old with a cut to the chest. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old told officers his roommate cut him but according to the release, wasn’t at the scene when police arrived near North 25th and Sprague at 5:29 p.m.

