Omaha Police look for shooting suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officers say they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the shoulder when arriving at the area near North 22nd and Sprague for a call of a shooting. It’s reported the 35-year-old’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the release, police don’t have any information on a suspect at this time.

