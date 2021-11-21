Advertisement

Omaha Police look for shooting suspect

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officers say they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the shoulder when arriving at the area near North 22nd and Sprague for a call of a shooting. It’s reported the 35-year-old’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to the release, police don’t have any information on a suspect at this time.

