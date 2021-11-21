Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cooler and breezy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was even nicer than expected! Bonus sunshine through the middle of the day pushed Omaha into the lower 60s for the afternoon. Clouds filled back in for the evening and early overnight hours, before clearing again Sunday morning.

Plentiful sunshine is in store Sunday, but temperatures will be cooler – topping out around 50°. We’ll likely hit our high during the early afternoon hours (around 1PM) before cooling. Winds from the NNW will gust around 30 mph.

Clouds fill back in overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. We’ll see a range in temperatures Monday with warmer air southwest and cooler air northeast. The Omaha Metro should top out again near 50° under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60°! Winds will be gusty once again. Gusty winds usher in a front Wednesday, dropping highs back into the lower 50s. Cold air moves in for Thanksgiving, with highs struggling to make it to 40°.

We’ll rebound back near normal by Black Friday and into the weekend. All in all, the forecast period is looking very dry – good news for those traveling here in the middle part of the country for the holiday week!

