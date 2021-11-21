Advertisement

Employee at NJ Starbucks tests positive for hepatitis A, possibly exposing customers

A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.
A food handler at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, could have spread hepatitis A.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A food handler at a New Jersey Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers.

Camden County health officials said the worker could have spread hepatitis to customers who visited the store in Gloucester Township.

Anyone who made a purchase at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in the past few weeks could be at risk for infection.

The specific dates in question are Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 and Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

The Camden County Health Department has set up vaccine clinics for customers who were affected.

If Starbucks customers can’t make it to one of the clinics, they are encouraged to see their primary care physician.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
Iowa man sentenced to over 10 years for gun and drug charges
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
Prosecutors said Friday that four Iowans have pleaded guilty in a small business loan fraud...
Four Iowans plead guilty in small business loan fraud scheme
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to pass as Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn...
Another Huskers single digit loss, 35-28 at Wisconsin after controversial call

Latest News

FILE - An Israeli police officer stands guard as a religious Jew in Army uniform visits the...
Palestinian kills 1, hurts 4 in Jerusalem before police shoot him dead
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Sunny but cooler and breezy Sunday
Sunday, November 21st
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast
Blind skateboarder Nick Mullins
Blind skateboarder inspires visually impaired teens