David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming back up to start the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong northwest winds kicked in this afternoon, but not before temperatures warmed into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine around the metro. The winds bringing a chill for the evening hours, temperatures quickly cooling back into the low 40s and 30s. A few more clouds will move in overnight, but conditions will stay dry. Expect a cold start to Monday, with lows in the middle 20s.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

South winds return on Monday, but rounds of high clouds will likely keep temperatures a touch cooler than today. Highs will reach into the mid and upper 40s in the metro, but 50s will not be far away. Lincoln and Columbus will likely see highs in the 50s. Even stronger south winds kick on Tuesday. Winds will likely gust to around 35mph at times, which combing with sunny skies should help kick warming into gear. Highs come in well above average, into the low 60s around the metro.

Gusty Winds Tuesday (WOWT)

Once again, the warmth will be rather short-lived as another cold front will bring gusty northwest winds back to the area on Wednesday along with a drop in temperatures. Highs likely top out near 50 on Wednesday, with a big chill settling in for Thanksgiving. Highs on Thursday likely only top out in the upper 30s. However, we should see plenty of sun and dry conditions on Thanksgiving. Temperatures recover back into the 50s by next week. Conditions look to remain mainly dry through the week, good news for anyone with travel plans in the coming days.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

