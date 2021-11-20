UNL hockey honors Cpl. Daegan Page

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln hockey team honored those who have served our country during their Military Appreciation Night.

The team paid a special tribute to Cpl. Daegan Page, a young man from Omaha, who was one of the 13 marines killed in Afghanistan in August.

For one of the players, the game was not just about honoring a fallen marine, but honoring a friend.

UNL senior Jacob Miller spent his high school years playing hockey with Daegan.

On Friday night, Miller was able to present flowers and a jersey to Daegan’s mom who attended the military appreciation game.

“It means a lot to me, it means a lot to the boys because everyone at least has a tie to a military member and just to hear that a kid from Omaha died serving for our country, it just it hits us a little different,” Miller said.

Daegan’s mom, Wendy, dropped the ceremonial puck at the game.

The game was free to attend, but freewill donations were accepted for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Although the team hosts a military night every year- this one felt different.

“It’s exciting to honor him and also sad at the same time because I wish he would be here since he is a marine and he was killed,” Miller said.

