Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph SC in USL League One Final

Union Omaha players warm up at Werner Park in Papillion prior to the USL League One Final...
Union Omaha players warm up at Werner Park in Papillion prior to the USL League One Final against Greenville on Saturday, 11/20/21.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha is hosting Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One Final on Saturday. In its second year of existence, its another chance for Union Omaha to win a championship.

It might be destiny that the two teams are meeting in the title game in 2021, considering the way 2020 ended. The top two remaining teams at the end of the regular season, Union Omaha and Greenville, were set to play in the championship game.

Positive COVID-19 cases in the Union Omaha organization led to the league cancelling the match and naming Greenville the 2020 champions.

Now, in 2021, the two teams are meeting for real and its a chance for the Owls to prove they’re top team.

The match kicks off at 4 p.m. from Werner Park.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

