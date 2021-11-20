Advertisement

Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar

Two currently have life-threatening injuries
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight assault at an Omaha bar is under investigation.

Police were called to Grover’s Inn at 42nd and Grover St. Friday night for a cutting and dispatch says three people were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Two are reported with life-threatening injuries and one person was taken to the hospital with a serious injury. Officers say charges are pending and were they able to find a suspect.

