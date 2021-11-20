Advertisement

Omaha soybean processor proposes expansion of Iowa plant

Soybean crop harvest
Soybean crop harvest(keyc)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - An Omaha, Nebraska, soybean processor has proposed a nearly $72 million expansion of its soybean-crushing plant south of Sioux City and is seeking nearly $1.5 million in state and local money to help finance the added capacity.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Ag Processing Inc.’s expansion of its Sergeant Bluff plant is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023 and would create two new jobs.

The complex currently employs 128.

The plant complex has seen several expansions over the years. In 2017, the co-op constructed a $90 million vegetable oil refinery, which refines beans at the site, and also completed a $38 million expansion of its biodiesel plant.

