Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Increasing clouds but less wind Saturday! Few sprinkles possible

Clouds cleared out briefly Saturday morning but will roll back in for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the mid 50s with winds becoming northeasterly 5-12 mph. A stray shower or a few sprinkles are possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of us should stay dry.

Clouds will decrease after Midnight tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 30s by morning. Plentiful sunshine is on the way Sunday, but temperatures will be cooler. We’ll warm into the upper 40s near 50° by 1 PM, before dropping for the rest of the afternoon. Winds from the NNW could gust up to 30 mph.

Lows Sunday night will plummet into the mid 20s.

We’ll start Thanksgiving week on a cool note, but temperatures will spike into the upper 50s Tuesday before dropping down to near 40° for Thanksgiving Day. Currently, the weather pattern looks mostly dry and quiet for us! We’ll just have to deal with variable cloud cover and periodic gusty winds.

