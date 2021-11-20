Advertisement

Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Increasing clouds but less wind Saturday! Few sprinkles possible

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday will bring us more clouds but less wind. Sunday will bring us less clouds but more wind!

Clouds cleared out briefly Saturday morning but will roll back in for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the mid 50s with winds becoming northeasterly 5-12 mph. A stray shower or a few sprinkles are possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of us should stay dry.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(wowt)

Clouds will decrease after Midnight tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the lower 30s by morning. Plentiful sunshine is on the way Sunday, but temperatures will be cooler. We’ll warm into the upper 40s near 50° by 1 PM, before dropping for the rest of the afternoon. Winds from the NNW could gust up to 30 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday
Hour by hour wind gusts Sunday(wowt)

Lows Sunday night will plummet into the mid 20s.

We’ll start Thanksgiving week on a cool note, but temperatures will spike into the upper 50s Tuesday before dropping down to near 40° for Thanksgiving Day. Currently, the weather pattern looks mostly dry and quiet for us! We’ll just have to deal with variable cloud cover and periodic gusty winds.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the 10-day forecast with the 6 First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

