Iowa man sentenced to over 10 years for gun and drug charges

(WILX)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WOWT) - A 39-year-old man from Davenport was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday.

Deontae Lott was sentenced by a U.S. district court chief judge to 137 months for conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In an investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, police found .62 grams of a heroin/fentanyl mixture at Lott’s home in Davenport on Aug. 2020. According to the release, police also found 77.45 grams of heroin/fentanyl mixture, a digital scale, $2,020 in drug proceeds/funds, and a loaded Taurus nine-millimeter gun.

Lott pleaded guilty on June 28 and “admitted to selling heroin and possessing the gun in furtherance of his drug trafficking crime and possessing the heroin/fentanyl mixture with the intent to distribute” in a post-Miranda interview as stated in court documents.

After serving his sentence Lott will also serve four years under supervision and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

