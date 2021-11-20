Advertisement

Iowa man identified in fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man shot and killed by police in Waterloo as 42-year-old Brent Lee Boggess.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Saturday also reported that the officer involved in the shooting was Ken Schaaf. Police say a chase began when Boggess was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car.

Several other officers converged to stop his car. Police say Boggess refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car.

Police say Schaaf then fatally shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
BREAKING: Fire on I-80 near Nebraska Crossing
First Alert Traffic: Semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 causes heavy smoke, major delays
‘Repeated vandalism’ closes drive-through COVID-19 vaccination at CHI Health Center arena
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that they will begin to offer guests an option to view new...
Marcus Majestic movie theater to offer vaccination-required screenings in Omaha

Latest News

Nine cats reported dead in Omaha house fire
Huskers look to pick up win at Wisconsin
Three injured in cutting incident at Omaha bar
One injured in early morning crash in Omaha