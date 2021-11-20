Advertisement

Huskers look to pick up win at Wisconsin

(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith and Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Nebraska plays Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. pm Saturday. It’s the first of the final two games of the 2021 season for the Huskers. With a bowl game out of reach, the team will look to play spoiler and build momentum heading toward next season.

Follow updates on the game from the 6 Sports team below. After the game, watch 6 News for highlights and reactions from coaches and players.

Get WOWT 6 Sports live updates from the game below.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
BREAKING: Fire on I-80 near Nebraska Crossing
First Alert Traffic: Semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 causes heavy smoke, major delays
‘Repeated vandalism’ closes drive-through COVID-19 vaccination at CHI Health Center arena
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Marcus Theatres announced Wednesday that they will begin to offer guests an option to view new...
Marcus Majestic movie theater to offer vaccination-required screenings in Omaha

Latest News

The team paid a special tribute to Cpl. Daegan Page, a young man from Omaha, who was one of the...
UNL hockey honors Cpl. Daegan Page
Creighton Brown
Creighton opens Paradise Jam with a 21 point win against Brown
Lewis Central State Championship 2021.
Lewis Central wins first state title in triple-overtime thriller
Jonathan Humpal is awarded Athlete of the Week at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs...
Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal