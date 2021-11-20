Huskers look to pick up win at Wisconsin
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Nebraska plays Wisconsin at 2:30 p.m. pm Saturday. It’s the first of the final two games of the 2021 season for the Huskers. With a bowl game out of reach, the team will look to play spoiler and build momentum heading toward next season.
Follow updates on the game from the 6 Sports team below. After the game, watch 6 News for highlights and reactions from coaches and players.
