Friday Nov. 19 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 unvaccinated deaths

DCHD adds clinics, closes drive-through site

Following news that its drive-through clinic had been shut down due to multiple incidents of vandalism, the Douglas County Health Department added COVID-19 vaccination clinics for ages 5 and older at three area schools as well as a Pfizer vaccination clinic for adults.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westside Middle School , located at 8601 Arbor St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gifford Park Elementary , located at 717 N. 32nd St. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 5 and older.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fullerton Elementary Magnet , located at 4711 N. 138th St. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 5 and older.

3-6 p.m. at Heartland Family Service Intergenerational Campus , located at 4318 Fort St. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 18+

4-7 p.m. at Brownell Talbot School, located at 400 Happy Hollow Blvd. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 5+

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health in Lincoln reported Friday that it was caring for 61 COVID-19 patients, down three from the previous day’s report, with seven patients awaiting COVID-19 test results. Of the hospital system’s COVID-19 patients, 12 are on ventilators.

Additionally, the Bryan hospitals are still caring for 16 pediatric patients, one of whom is a COVID-19 patient. Bryan hospitals also reported having three beds available for pediatric patients on Friday.

Lincoln-Lancaster update

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 142 confirmed cases on Friday, bringing the community total to 43,709.

The local death toll remains at 325.

LLCHD also reported Friday that 87 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized — three fewer than Thursday — with 13 on ventilators.

Department officials report that Lancaster county’s vaccination rate continues to remain at 61.3%.

Public schools dashboard updates

Omaha Public Schools reported Friday that it had 153 active COVID-19 cases. Of those, 113 were among students, up from 94 student cases reported last Friday and 84 the week prior. The district reported 40 active cases among staff, up from 38 cases last week and 20 the week before.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Friday that it had 60 active COVID-19 cases, up from 56 reported last week. Elkhorn Middle School was reporting the most cases of any school in the district: 10 cases, up from seven last week. Manchester Elementary reported nine cases, up from four last week. Cases at Skyline Elementary, which had the most active cases last week at 15, fell to seven reported on Friday.

Millard Public Schools on Friday reported one fewer active COVID-19 case, totaling 169 cases throughout the district. Several schools in the district were reporting a dozen or more cases: Millard North was reporting 18 cases. Central Middle School was reporting 14 cases. Millard South and Regan Elementary were each reporting 12 cases.

Additionally, Upchurch Elementary was reporting nine cases, and three cases were reported at other MPS district buildings.

Black Elk Elementary, which had been closed for two weeks earlier this month due to an outbreak that topped 50 cases, was reporting no active cases on Friday. The school resumed in-classroom learning on Monday.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools had 40 active cases as of Monday: 31 among students, and staff cases. That’s down from the previous week’s total of 47 cases: 36 students and 11 staff. The highest total reported by the district this year was 94 cases — 82 among students and 12 among staff — on Week 3 of the school year.

Gretna Public Schools on Friday reported it had 47 active cases, up from 15 last week and 10 the week prior. The district was also reporting 240 recovered cases, up from 214 recovered last week, and 202 the week before that.

Council Bluffs Public Schools on Friday reported one additional active COVID-19 case among its students, bringing the total to 49 students since last week, up from 29 reported two weeks ago. Among staff, there was also an additional case, bringing that total to 14 active COVID-19 cases, up from seven cases two weeks ago.

Bellevue Public Schools on Friday reported it had 82 active cases, up from 63 reported last week. There were five fewer cases among staff, for a total of 10 active cases this week. That means there are 72 active cases among students. Bellevue Elementary was reporting the most cases, at 17; with Bellevue West reporting the next highest total at nine active cases.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported three COVID-19 deaths: a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 70s — all unvaccinated — have died, bringing the local COVID-19 death toll to 852.

DCHD also confirmed 272 COVID-19 cases in the past day, and a local total of 91,168 cases to date. The latest confirmed cases bring the seven-day average up one to 207 cases.

Local hospital capacity stats are updated daily according to staffing levels. As of Thursday afternoon, local hospitals were 93% full with 103 beds available, down from 112 available Wednesday and 160 the day prior. ICU beds were 89% full, with 31 beds available — eight more than were available the previous day.

Local hospitals were caring for 11 fewer patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the county to 215, down from 226 the day prior. Of those patients, there is an additional ICU patient. Among those 57 COVID-19 patients under intensive care, 25 are on ventilators.

In addition, four adults are awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard was still reporting 71.1% of residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning 58.8% of the county population is vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department clinic , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All three vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at Kiewett Middle School , located at 15650 Howard St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

4-7 p.m. at George Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

SATURDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Westside Middle School , located at 8601 Arbor St. – Pfizer vaccines available.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Gifford Park Elementary , located at 717 N. 32nd St. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 5 and older.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Fullerton Elementary Magnet , located at 4711 N. 138th St. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 5 and older.

3-6 p.m. at Heartland Family Service Intergenerational Campus , located at 4318 Fort St. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 18+

4-7 p.m. at Brownell Talbot School, located at 400 Happy Hollow Blvd. – Pfizer vaccines available for ages 5+

Health department officials said they are planning additional clinics at schools throughout the county in coming weeks. State health officials said Wednesday that they’re expecting 64,200 initial doses of children’s vaccine — enough to cover nearly 35% of Nebraska children in the 5-11 age range.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

DCHD booster plan

All Douglas County Health Department pop-up clinics will offer only Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations, but once Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are authorized, the health department plans to have all three available at its in-house and drive-through clinics.

Booster shots are recommended for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and are:

ages 65 and older

anyone age 18 and older who lives in a long-term care setting

anyone age 18 and older who has underlying medical conditions

anyone age 18 and older who lives or works in a high-risk setting

The CDC is recommending booster doses be administered six months after receiving your second dose, and has authorized brand crossover for booster shots. Anyone with questions is advised to contact their healthcare provider for further guidance.

Boosters are also recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago, according to the health department.

Those with questions about boosters, particularly those with questions about underlying medical conditions or being in a high-risk setting, are advised to contact their healthcare providers or call the DCHD Information Line at 402-444-3400.

Underlying medical conditions that qualify for boosters include: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic lung diseases like COPD, moderate to severe asthma, interstitial lung disease, damaged or scarred lung tissue, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, etc.; certain neurological conditions like dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.; diabetes; Down syndrome; certain heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, hypertension; HIV/AIDS or others in immunocompromised states; liver disease like cirrhosis, liver scarring, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, etc.; those who are overweight or obese; pregnant and recently pregnant people who are 42 or more days past the end of their pregnancy; certain hemoglobin disorders like sickle cell disease, thalassemia, etc.; current or former smokers; recipients of organ, blood stem cell, or bone marrow transplants; cerebrovascular disease like stroke, etc.; and substance use disorders including alcohol, opioid, cocaine use disorders, etc.

Those “high-risk” occupations qualifying for boosters include: first-responders such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police, and congregate care staff; education staff such as teachers, support staff, daycare workers; food and agricultural workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal workers; public transit workers; grocery store workers; and residents of homeless shelters or correctional facilities.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Sarpy/Cass child vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses:

MONDAY

1-3 p.m. at Louisville Public Schools, located at 202 W. 3rd St.

Appointments are recommended but not required.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

