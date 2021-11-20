David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and windy to end the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some extra sunshine helped to boost temperatures into the lower 60s around the metro today, but cooler air is already beginning to filter back into the area. A north breeze will take over this evening, with temperatures dipping back into the 40s after sunset. A few sprinkles are possible this evening as well, though most of us will stay dry. If you do encounter a quick shower, it will not last long and impacts should be minor. Any showers will exit overnight, with skies slowly clearing by morning. Temperatures will be chilly, with overnight lows in the lower 30s for most of us.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, but a strong north breeze will keep temperatures a bit cooler than today. That north wind could gust up to 30mph at times in the afternoon, pulling in the chillier air. Although we will be cooler than today, highs will likely still come in a little above average for this time of year, right around 50 in the metro. Sunday night looks very chilly, with lows in the middle 20s.

Sunday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Monday will be cool, with highs in the 40s. The big swings in temperatures will continue through next week, with south breezes boosting temperatures back into the 50s, or even 60s by Tuesday. Unfortunately, the warmth will yet again be short-lived, with a cold front moving through on Wednesday. We may reach the 50s on Wednesday, but temperatures will likely be falling in the afternoon.

That will set us up for a chilly Thanksgiving, highs in the upper 30s to around 40. On the bright side, no major storm systems are in the forecast so we will be dry, and travel conditions around the Midwest look good!

Saturday Evening Extended Forecast (WOWT)

