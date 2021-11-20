Advertisement

Creighton opens Paradise Jam with a 21 point win against Brown

By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a sensation of deja vu as the BLuejays hit 11 of their first 16 shots against Brown on the way to a 78-57 win in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The last time the Jays played in this tournament they shot the ball very well. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 19 points.

With the win Creighton will be off Saturday with a game against Colorado State set for Sunday at 4:45 p.m. or close to that. Friday’s game started a little late with a number of games on the same floor.

The Bluejays improved to 4-0 with a 26-10 run to start the game. Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell each scored 11 first-half points. All five starters scored double figures.

Creighton improves to 1-1 all-time against Brown, following a loss in the final second 1991.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former nurse Brenda Berger was sentenced to 21 days imprisonment on Thursday for hitting and...
Woman sentenced for fatal motorcycle crash that killed Omaha dad
Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont
One man was arrested Thursday afternoon at a Papillion church after threatening a pastor with a...
Man arrested after Papillion pastor, secretary threatened at knifepoint
The Bellevue Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a forgery case that...
Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont

Latest News

Lewis Central State Championship 2021.
Lewis Central wins first state title in triple-overtime thriller
Jonathan Humpal is awarded Athlete of the Week at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs...
Athlete of the Week: Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal
Huskers volleyball inside Devaney Center
Huskers vs. Rutgers volleyball on Saturday canceled
Damian Jackson
Damian Jackson can teach the value of team with unique perspective to the Huskers