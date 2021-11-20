Creighton opens Paradise Jam with a 21 point win against Brown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was a sensation of deja vu as the BLuejays hit 11 of their first 16 shots against Brown on the way to a 78-57 win in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The last time the Jays played in this tournament they shot the ball very well. Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 19 points.

With the win Creighton will be off Saturday with a game against Colorado State set for Sunday at 4:45 p.m. or close to that. Friday’s game started a little late with a number of games on the same floor.

The Bluejays improved to 4-0 with a 26-10 run to start the game. Ryan Hawkins and Alex O’Connell each scored 11 first-half points. All five starters scored double figures.

Creighton improves to 1-1 all-time against Brown, following a loss in the final second 1991.

