Council Bluffs man sentenced for prohibited person possessing a firearm

A 42-year-old man from Council Bluffs was sentenced Friday for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.(KFDA)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 42-year-old man from Council Bluffs was sentenced on Friday for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Domingo Ace Vasquez, III, was sentenced to 42 months in prison to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

The Council Bluffs Police Department reported receiving a call on Feb. 21 regarding a man with a gun and methamphetamine at a casino. Police say they found Vasquez in possession of a 9mm pistol and that a drug dog made an alert on his vehicle where police located a loaded magazine that fit the gun inside the vehicle.

