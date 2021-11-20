Advertisement

Arizona officials seeking help on 1995 cold case, murder victim had Iowa ties

Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Department, before his murder in 1995.
Two photographs of Robert Bresson, provided by the Coconino County, Ariz., Sheriff's Department, before his murder in 1995.(Courtesy: Coconino County Sheriff's Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Arizona are coordinating with officials in Buchanan County to help solve a cold case murder from 26 years ago.

The Coconino County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office said that it was seeking information about the death of Robert Bresson. Deputies said that his body was discovered on October 5, 1995, buried in a rural area along Forest Service Road 418 northeast of Flagstaff, Ariz. Bresson’s remains were identified through DNA testing in 2016.

Officials believe that Bresson was last seen in Why, Ariz., around the spring of 1995. They also believe he had ties to Independence, Iowa, and Lincoln, Neb.

Bresson would have been 56-years-old when he was killed.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Detective Meyer.

