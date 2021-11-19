Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 19

Check forgery, Friday night football, and Omaha’s latest redevelopment plans — these are the most eye-catching stories from the past week, according to our viewers.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Nov. 19.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect

Can you identify this woman? She was caught on a Bellevue bank’s security footage cashing a multi-thousand-dollar check that was stolen from a Lincoln business.

5. New redevelopment plans for Omaha’s old Civic Auditorium site

From a mixture of affordable housing and market-rate apartments to retail and office space, the old Civic Auditorium site will finally be a place for new development after closing its doors in 2014.

4. FNF: Bellevue West vs. Westside

A Friday night thriller on Nov. 12 with a trip to the State Championship on the line, Westside trailed the Thunderbirds 20-10 on their home turf at halftime.

3. Rittenhouse trial: Prosecution and defense debate ‘active shooter’

Now that the high-profile trial has concluded, take a look back at the prosecution’s argument that Kyle Rittenhouse was an “active shooter.”

2. EXCLUSIVE - 24th & Lake redevelopment: Businesswoman has big plans for heart of north Omaha

North Omaha residents finally got an answer to a long-standing question as community leaders recently announced a major economic development in the “heart of north Omaha” near 24th and Lake streets.

1. Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners

Coming in at No. 1 for both most-read and most-viewed was a surprise for many Omaha property owners who have parking pads on the city right of way: Officials reported that many of those spots will no longer be free, but will be leased by the city.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha homeowners
Parking pad lease fee coming for Omaha property owners
2. Nebraska elementary school teacher accidentally shot and killed by hunting partner
Kade Reiman (News Channel Nebraska)
3. FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation
The FBI released two carefully cropped photos of a man they call "John Doe 45" in connection...
4. Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont
Authorities have identified the driver who was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon on...
5. Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont
The Nebraska State Patrol has reported a fatal car crash north of Fremont early Wednesday...
6. Nebraska federal grand jury returns seven indictments

