Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 19

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Nov. 19.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Can you identify this woman? She was caught on a Bellevue bank’s security footage cashing a multi-thousand-dollar check that was stolen from a Lincoln business.

From a mixture of affordable housing and market-rate apartments to retail and office space, the old Civic Auditorium site will finally be a place for new development after closing its doors in 2014.

A Friday night thriller on Nov. 12 with a trip to the State Championship on the line, Westside trailed the Thunderbirds 20-10 on their home turf at halftime.

Now that the high-profile trial has concluded, take a look back at the prosecution’s argument that Kyle Rittenhouse was an “active shooter.”

North Omaha residents finally got an answer to a long-standing question as community leaders recently announced a major economic development in the “heart of north Omaha” near 24th and Lake streets.

Coming in at No. 1 for both most-read and most-viewed was a surprise for many Omaha property owners who have parking pads on the city right of way: Officials reported that many of those spots will no longer be free, but will be leased by the city.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

