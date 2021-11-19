First Alert Traffic: Semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 causes heavy smoke, major delays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi-truck burning on Interstate 80 near Nebraska Crossing is causing severe delays for traffic in the area as first responders continue to battle the flames.

The semi caught fire near mile marker 432. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were completely shut down before one lane was reopened by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Responding NSP officers encourage driver patience and awareness if approaching the area.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for more updates.

