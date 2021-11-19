Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 causes heavy smoke, major delays

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A semi-truck burning on Interstate 80 near Nebraska Crossing is causing severe delays for traffic in the area as first responders continue to battle the flames.

The semi caught fire near mile marker 432. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were completely shut down before one lane was reopened by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Responding NSP officers encourage driver patience and awareness if approaching the area.

——

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former nurse Brenda Berger was sentenced to 21 days imprisonment on Thursday for hitting and...
Woman sentenced for fatal motorcycle crash that killed Omaha dad
Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont
One man was arrested Thursday afternoon at a Papillion church after threatening a pastor with a...
Man arrested after Papillion pastor, secretary threatened at knifepoint
The Bellevue Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a forgery case that...
Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont

Latest News

Ladell Thornton was arrested after Christopher Gradoville, 37, was found shot to death the...
Omaha man faces new charges of possession of gun by a prohibited person
24th & Lake redevelopment has North Omaha community buzzing for growth
Omaha metro vendors give warnings of Christmas tree shortage
North Omaha development has community buzzing
North Omaha development has community buzzing