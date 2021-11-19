Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Blustery & a bit warmer today. More wind likely this weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have rolled in from the west and will likely stick with us most of the day. That combine with a south wind is allowing us to steadily warm this morning, much earlier that we usually would. Wind chills are still in the 20s for a while early this morning though before we start to warm a bit more after sunrise.

Get ready for south winds to really pick up as the morning goes along. South gusts up near 45 mph are possible make for quite a windy morning and afternoon.

Bank on the clouds sticking with us most of the day and well through the night too. I would expect those to be rather prevalent Saturday as well. Thankfully Saturday will be the warmest day with the least amount of wind. There is a small chance of a spotty shower or two in the afternoon and evening hours Saturday but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

The wind will kick up from the northwest again Sunday and likely gusts to near 45 mph at times. That will usher in colder air and likely keep our afternoon highs in the 40s. Pay attention to the wind in the forecast into early next week too.

