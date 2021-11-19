‘Repeated vandalism’ closes drive-through COVID-19 vaccination at CHI Health Center arena

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department announced Friday morning it was closing the drive-through vaccination clinic at CHI Health Center arena “due to repeated acts of vandalism.”

The health department said in a news release that those with appointments at the location would be contacted by DCHD staff to reschedule while a new location is determined.

“Due to the investigation into these incidents, DCHD will have no further comment at this time,” the release states.

The clinic opened just shy of a month ago in Lot D of the arena, located off Abbott Drive.

