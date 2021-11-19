Advertisement

‘Repeated vandalism’ closes drive-through COVID-19 vaccination at CHI Health Center arena

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department announced Friday morning it was closing the drive-through vaccination clinic at CHI Health Center arena “due to repeated acts of vandalism.”

The health department said in a news release that those with appointments at the location would be contacted by DCHD staff to reschedule while a new location is determined.

“Due to the investigation into these incidents, DCHD will have no further comment at this time,” the release states.

The clinic opened just shy of a month ago in Lot D of the arena, located off Abbott Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former nurse Brenda Berger was sentenced to 21 days imprisonment on Thursday for hitting and...
Woman sentenced for fatal motorcycle crash that killed Omaha dad
Nebraska State Patrol identifies victim of fatal crash near Fremont
Nebraska State Patrol report fatal crash north of Fremont
The Bellevue Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a forgery case that...
Bellevue Police asking for help in identifying forgery case suspect
One man was arrested Thursday afternoon at a Papillion church after threatening a pastor with a...
Man arrested after Papillion pastor, secretary threatened at knifepoint

Latest News

Durham Museum receives funding from American Rescue Plan
Friday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Blustery & a bit warmer today. More wind likely this weekend.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Council Bluffs named Iowa’s Technology Community of the Year