OPPD leaders recommend 2.5% increase for customers in 2022

(WOWT)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, leaders from Omaha Public Power District presented the 2022 Corporate Operating Plan to its Board of Directors during their all-committees meeting.

Documents reveal that the plan recommends an average rate increase of 2.5% across all five customer classes.

OPPD officials state that, while the month-to-month impact would vary based on usage, the increase would “equate to approximately $35.60 more over the course of a year.”

The Board is expected to vote on the plan in December, OPPD says.

OPPD says the proposed increase is driven by several external factors; increased cost of infrastructure and investment in new technology resources and initiatives that will transform OPPD in the future.

