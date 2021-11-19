OPPD leaders recommend 2.5% increase for customers in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday, leaders from Omaha Public Power District presented the 2022 Corporate Operating Plan to its Board of Directors during their all-committees meeting.
Documents reveal that the plan recommends an average rate increase of 2.5% across all five customer classes.
OPPD officials state that, while the month-to-month impact would vary based on usage, the increase would “equate to approximately $35.60 more over the course of a year.”
The Board is expected to vote on the plan in December, OPPD says.
OPPD says the proposed increase is driven by several external factors; increased cost of infrastructure and investment in new technology resources and initiatives that will transform OPPD in the future.
