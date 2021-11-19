Omaha students go hands-on in STEM education trailer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Leaders with the Mid-America Boy Scouts Council have developed a unique approach in hopes to garner interest in STEM education.

They’re bringing new technology to youngsters who might otherwise not get the opportunity.

The trailer, which made its debut at Lothrop Elementary, is a portable invention lab for kids who are in the after-school program promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics — STEM.

“We try to have the idea of STEM-based things because it is, of course, happening at schools around the country but we want to make sure it’s happening in our program itself,” said Thomas Hollingsworth, a Scoutreach Program Coordinator.

Inside the trailer, kids are able to make wooden dog tags, print out 3D gadgets, and more.

“We’re trying to teach them how to do a couple things when it comes to the 3D model, 3D printing, laser printing,” Hollingsworth said.

The goal is to help students get hands-on experience with the technology and hopefully inspire them to consider a future in a STEM field.

“I love it, I’ve been doing it for nine years,” said Hollingsworth. “This is another step just to make sure they have a smile and later in life they can see me and say ‘Oh man I remember doing a dog tag and doing 3D printing and it was just a blast choosing what I want to do or having hands-on things,’ because we plan on having more hands-on things as well.”

Officials with the program tell 6 News that they plan on bringing the trailer to more locations across Omaha.

